Health and wellbeing at Clonoe centre

As part of the Health and Well being Programme there will be several activities in Clonoe Community Centre over the next few months.

There will be Yoga for adults/seniors with Bernie Hanna, Yoga and Relaxation for teenagers with Anita Brady, meditation for all with Padraic Devlin and there will be Mindfulness sessions with Madeleine McBride, all accredited, experienced local practitioners.

Yoga is an ancient practice of postures, breathing, visualisation and meditation to promote good health and inner peace.

Practising Yoga will help you attain balance in body, mind and spirit. The main purpose of Yoga is to still the mind. It can teach gentle control and use of the breath to raise energy levels while maintaining calm and inner peace.

Classes offer students exercises to stretch and flex their body; develop breath awareness; relaxation and sometimes meditation.

The mindfulness course will be tailored to suit participants’ needs and covers breath work, finger holds to manage emotions, Tai Chi Meditation, Emotional Freedom Technique, Head and Shoulder Holds, Acupressure for pain and traumatic stress, Mindfulness Meditation, and more.

IF you are interested in any of these programmes, contact Alice for more details on 07526834948. This programme has received funding from CLEAR Project Take 5 Steps to Wellbeing(PHA).