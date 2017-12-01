‘Help ease pressure on health services’

The Southern Trust is urging people to think about how they can help minimise the pressure on local health services over the winter period.

People are being asked to note the following advice:

• Don’t come to an emergency department unless it is an emergency

• If it’s a minor ailment - use South Tyrone Hospital Minor Injuries Unit

• GP Out of Hours is for serious urgent problems only

• Collect relatives if they are being discharged home as soon as possible

• Don’t visit any hospitals/facilities if you (or anybody else in your house) have cold/flu, vomiting, diarrhoea and infections.

“The Trust is also supporting the Stay Well This Winter campaign, urging eligible groups to get the flu jab, older people to keep warm and for people to check with their local pharmacist if they start to feel unwell,” a Trust spokesperson said.

“As injuries from falls are one of the most preventable causes of hospital admission for older people, this year’s campaign also focuses on encouraging older people to do regular balance activities to prevent falling.”

