‘Links’ event promoting health

Local Community pharmacists alongside health professionals in the wider healthcare community recently attended a ‘Making links to promote Health and Wellbeing’ event at the Terrace Hotel in Magherafelt.

The event is the third annual ‘Making Links’ information evening organised by Mid Ulster District Council in partnership with the Northern Health and Social Care Trust, the Integrated Care Partnerships, the Northern Healthy Lifestyles Partnership and the Public Health Agency.

This year’s event focused on assisting community pharmacists and healthcare professionals to motivate smokers to quit.

It also provided an opportunity to highlight the growing epidemic of obesity in Northern Ireland and the impact this has on health and wellbeing.

Mid Ulster’s Community Plan has health and wellbeing as one of its five key themes. The plan highlights the need to support people to live longer healthier and more active lives.

Roberta Tasker, Pharmacy Lead, Mid Ulster Integrated Care Partnership said there was a continuing need to work across agencies.

“It is clear that responsibility for growing healthy communities ranges far beyond the traditional health care services and structures, and that better balances can, and must be achieved between prevention and treatment,” she said.

“We need to continue to work together across agencies to focus on early intervention and prevention and to reduce health inequalities.”

The key note speaker at the event was Dr Alan Curley, Director of Therapeutic Interventions and Lecturer in Adult Health at the University of West Scotland.

Dr Curley advised on how to best support smokers who are trying to kick the habit, in an entertaining and engaging manner. He said, “Smokers are more likely to quit if they have the support of their community pharmacist.”

The event provided an opportunity to share information, provide support and develop connections between sectors. The Council in partnership with the Public Health Agency provides a Workplace Stop Smoking Service.

If you would like to find out more information contact Environmental Health on 03000 132 132 or email environmentalhealth@midulstercouncil.org.