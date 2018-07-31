Magherafelt care home Milesian Manor ‘exceeds targets’

Northern Ireland’s first ‘Lifestyle Care Home’, Milesian Manor, has exceeded all targets having reached an 80 per cent occupancy, created two new jobs and scooped two major industry awards, all within three months of opening.

The Magherafelt home, which officially opened in May, has already received two highly coveted industry awards, scooping the Randox Health Care Home of the Year and the Nursing Home of the Year at the Staff Nursing Ltd Awards.

It’s point of difference is that it boasts a bar, beauty and hair salon, spa bathroom, café and even a cinema, along with a wellness garden with the aim of giving people in an exceptional quality of life combined with first-class care.

The new-concept care home is a first-of-its-kind in Northern Ireland providing older people with a lifestyle-inspired home in which to fully enjoy their formative years.

The home focuses on providing residents with a collection of specially created spaces reflecting the activities they would have enjoyed previously along with a full programme of daily activities, encouraging independence and a life full of enjoyment ensuring the experience provides a positive one, not only for the residents but their relatives who are encouraged to play a big role in their lives.

The home is owned and operated by the multi–award winning Macklin Group, which has been successfully operating in the sector for more than 30 years.

“At Milesian Manor we set out to exceed all expectations and create something very unique, having researched this concept extensively for a number of years to ensure it not only met all nursing, health care and industry standards but that it provided a benchmark for excellence in care for the elderly,” said director Cara Macklin.

“We also consulted with a number of international care experts on a global scale to bring the next generation of care-home to the heart of Ulster.” She added they are delighted to have created a home which has made a difference to people’s lives.