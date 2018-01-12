Men get healthy at leisure centre

Twelve local men have successfully completed the free 12-week Men’s Health Programme delivered at Dungannon Leisure Centre.

The programme, which was funded by the Public Health Agency, and led by Mid Ulster District Council’s Closing the Gap service and Dungannon Leisure Centre, took place from the end of September to mid-December and offered a range of activities and sessions to help participants become fitter and live healthier lifestyles including physical activity sessions and educational workshops delivered over 90 minute sessions each week.

As fitness levels varied, the programme was tailored to meet the needs of all participants. Topics covered at the educational workshops included: promoting positive mental wellbeing, understanding food labels and healthy eating, smoking, scam prevention in addition to increasing awareness around topics including Diabetes and Cancer.

Participants commented that they are more motivated to exercise, and more committed to their health and well-being since completing the programme, with all recording a significant improvement in their overall emotional health and wellbeing over the 12-week programme.

Praising the programme, Deputy Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Mark Glasgow said: “I am delighted the free Men’s Health Programme proved so successful and I hope participants move forward and continue to follow the valuable advice and guidance they received into 2018. There’s never been a better time to take responsibility for maintaining good health and wellbeing and with the range of activities available at Dungannon Leisure Centre, there’s definitely something to suit everyone.”