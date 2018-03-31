More support for bowel conditions

Patients with bowel conditions are to benefit from developments to services in the Southern Trust’s Stoma/Coloproctology Team.

The team of four nurses work across Craigavon and Daisy Hill hospitals supporting patients with a range of conditions and their families from diagnosis, during their treatment and throughout their recovery.

They have recently hosted their annual open day for stoma patients. Around 160 people met representatives from stoma manufacturers and viewed the most up to date products for ostomy patients. The main charities, including the Ileostomy Colostomy associations and the Colorectal/Stoma nurses were on hand to advise and chat to patients, carers and families about the latest developments in stoma care.

The Trust has also recently appointed a new Colorectal Cancer nurse, Fiona Keegan, to the team to ensure everyone diagnosed with a colorectal cancer has access to a key worker who will make sure they receive the best care and treatment to meet their own individual needs and choices.

The role is funded by the Health and Social Care Board in partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support as part of a regional Clinical Nurse Specialist workforce expansion programme across Northern Ireland.

Esther Gishkori, Director of Acute Services said: “With 221 patients diagnosed with colorectal cancers last year in our area, a dedicated specialist for this large group of patients is a great benefit to our stoma/colorectal team. It has been demonstrated that having the support of a Clinical Nurse Specialist has a very positive impact of people’s experience of care.”