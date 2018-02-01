New charity partners for Trust

The Southern Health and Social Care Trust, which cares for patients in the Dungannon area, has launched a new joint partnership with PIPS Upper Bann and PIPS Hope and Support as Charity Partners for 2018-2020.

Since 2013, the Trust’s Charity of the Year scheme has raised over £268,000 to support local charities and over the next two years, Trust staff will help raise awareness and vital funds for both PIPS charities.

Launching the new partnership Southern Trust Director of Human Resources and Organisational Development, Vivienne Toal said: “We are delighted to welcome PIPS Upper Bann and PIPS Hope and Support as the Trust’s Charity Partners. We looking forward to working in partnership with both charities to help promote the work they do and to help raise much needed funds for the provision of their services in the Southern Trust area. We have over 13,000 staff living and working across Armagh, Dungannon, Craigavon, Banbridge and Newry and Mourne. We know that there are many very worthy causes out there, all trying to raise much needed funds, so the Charity of the Year initiative was set up a few years ago to show how collectively, Trust staff could make a significant contribution to the wellbeing of others. We are appealing for Charity Champions who are needed to help make the partnership a great success.”