New short stay rehab service for older people opens doors

A new short stay service from Roxborough House in Moy is offering older patients the chance to regain independence from illness or injury in a residential setting, avoiding the need for a hospital stay.

The service is designed to provide an alternative to hospital care for those patients who are medically well but would benefit from a period of support from care staff, physiotherapists, occupational therapists or social workers.

Acting Director of Older People and Primary Care for the Trust, Melanie McClements explained: “We want to support our older people to remain as independent as possible within the community and wherever we can, avoid a hospital or nursing home admission.

“We recognise that whilst many older people may not be acutely ill, they might need some level of support following illness or injury, to help them fully recover.

“We also need to make sure that our acute hospital beds are prioritised for those who need them most, so this short stay solution offers those who are medically well, a more homely setting to bridge the gap between their hospital stay and being able to manage again at home.”