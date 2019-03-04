Support for disabled rights

Mid Ulster District Council has unanimously carried a motion supporting the rights of disabled people.

SDLP Torrent Councillor Malachy Quinn tabled the motion at the monthly meeting.

Speaking after the meeting, he said it was an issue that was quite personal to him as he’s seen the struggles that some of his family members have went through just to get the same basic rights that the rest of us take for granted.

“People with disabilities play a central role in our workplaces and wider communities. It is vitally important that we recognise and value the contribution they make to our society, and acknowledge the role we all have to ensure we are doing everything we can to uphold the rights of disabled peoples,” he said.

“People with disabilities deserve better from society and now is the time to do something about it. In the absence of Stormont it is up to Local Government to fight this case on behalf of people with disabilities and that’s why the SDLP are rolling this motion out to all 11 local councils, five of which now have backed our call.”

Supporting the motion, Ulster Unionist Party Councillor Trevor Wilson said his party had led moves at Stormont to ensure the building is adapted to be more easily accessible for wheelchair users - one of their MLAs uses a wheelchair.

“The lack of an Executive is the main problem we face here. There are a number of important decisions that need to be taken but cannot be due to the lack of local ministers. Health, education, housing, justice are only some of the areas affected,” he said in a statement. “The Ulster Unionist Party has been consistent in our calls for the reintroduction of Direct Rule if we cannot get agreement to restore an Assembly and Executive at Stormont. Earlier this week we called on the Government to act immediately to ensure that legislation to help tackle domestic abuse and coercive control - which is in operation in England & Wales but not here as a result of the lack of an Executive at Stormont - is immediately introduced to Northern Ireland.”