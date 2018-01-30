Trust launches Excellence Awards

The Southern Health and Social Care Trust has launched the Excellence Awards for 2018 and is asking for members of the public to play their part and nominate a team or a member of staff for the People’s Choice Award.

Siobhan Rooney, a Non-Executive Director with the Trust, and Chair of the Excellence Awards committee, said: “The Excellence Awards recognise those staff who make such a difference to patients and clients by going that extra mile.

“We have so many extraordinary members of staff who, despite working under enormous pressure, deliver excellent care day in day out and are consistently finding ways to improve services for our patients / clients and their families.

“You may wish to acknowledge staff who work in hospital, come to your home, are based in health centres or day centres, or who work as support staff - porters, domestics, drivers or clerical workers.

“If you have been impressed by the exceptional care, treatment or service you have received and feel that a member of our staff or a team deserve to be recognised, we would love to hear from you.”

The People’s Choice Award is for Trust employees who have demonstrated putting the health and social care needs and safety of patient’s first, exceptional care to a patient, client or relative - this may be kindness, professional expertise or expert care which has made a difference in their life. They might be a nurse, doctor, receptionist, domestic, therapist, porter, member of catering staff, secretary or someone else.

You can complete a Nomination Form, available on the Trust’s website www.southerntrust.hscni.net/contact/ExcellenceAwards.htm . email Excellence.Awards@southerntrust.hscni.net or call 028 3756 4159 if you would like to receive the form by post.

The closing date is 5pm on Monday March 5.

The overall winner will be announced on Wednesday June 13.