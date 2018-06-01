Trust senior doctors champion technology

The Southern Trust, which looks after patients in the Dungannon area, has appointed two senior doctors to help transform health and social care services through the use of technology.

Consultant Gastroenterologist, Dr Andrew Murdock and Consultant Geriatrician, Dr Damian Gormley, have taken on the additional roles as Chief Clinical Information Officers to promote the use of technology in continuously improving care.

Both doctors are working with clinical staff to get the best out of existing technologies and help identity possible new developments which improve safety, quality and overall patient experience.

Welcoming the doctors into their new roles, Assistant Director of Informatics for the Southern Trust, Siobhan Hanna said: “Whilst it will never replace the compassion and dedicated service of staff right across our acute and community services, technology offers us many opportunities to improve the way we do things and give our patients and clients the best possible care.

“Andrew and Damian are such valuable advocates, identifying issues and ideas from our busy healthcare professionals and working closely with the Informatics team to find innovative solutions that help ease pressures on staff and deliver more efficient services for patients.”

Both Dr Murdock and Dr Gormley are working on a wide range of projects. Dr Murdock has a particular interest in the Northern Ireland Electronic Care Record system used by health care staff look up patients’ medical history and Dr Gormley is leading on the Encompass programme which aims to introduce one single health record for every person in Northern Ireland.

Staff with any issues or ideas they believe can be advanced through technology can contact Dr Murdock and Dr Gormley by email at ccio@southerntrust.hscni.net