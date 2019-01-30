Healthy success for pharmacy

The people of County Tyrone are in great hands after two local pharmacists took home trophies from a Northern Ireland’s leading awards ceremony.

The highly-esteemed annual Pharmacy in Focus awards, were hosted this year at Titanic Belfast by Mark Simpson.

The Boots Pharmacy team in Oaks Shopping centre, Dungannon picked up the illustrious Customer Service (4+ Pharmacies) which was supported by KISS Products.

Local pharmacist Peter Johnston was totally overwhelmed by the award adding: “Outstanding Customer Service is vital for the continued success of any business and nowhere more so than in community pharmacy, which has the patient truly at the core of its service. We are particularly delighted to have won this award for customer service since that is one of our major focusses in the pharmacy. It is great to have the recognition.”

Roberta Tasker, who is the pharmacist at the Cookstown Boots branch on Burn Road, picked up the illustrious Pharmacist of the Year Award, supported by Teva UK, for her services to her patients and to the community. The judging panel commented that Roberta demonstrated enthusiasm, commitment and an exceptional portfolio of achievements that have enhanced the reputation of NI pharmacy.