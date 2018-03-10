Helping to ‘rebuild’ lives at First Steps

First Steps Women’s Centre in Dungannon is the latest local group to benefit from Asda Foundation support following a donation of £35,000.

Aimed at transforming the lives of local women, the First Steps Women’s Centre provides educational and training support, alongside health and well-being services.

As a direct result of the donation, the centre is able to progress with a building refurbishment project, which will allow it to extend its childcare facilities for service users.

Michael McGoldrick, Chief Executive of First Steps Women’s Centre, said:

“We were encouraged by Asda Cookstown Community Champion, Janice, to apply for the significant amount of £35,000 from the Asda Foundation. After visiting the centre and witnessing first-hand the life-changing – and life-saving work – which the team carries out on a daily basis, she was confident we could secure the funds needed for our building work.

“From a training course to a safe space to meet for a coffee, the centre is a hub for women to develop the skills and support networks they need to transform their lives.

“By extending the building to provide free childcare, First Steps Women’s Centre will be able to continue to help hundreds of women grow and develop each year, whilst caring for their families.”

Asda Cookstown Community Champion, Janice Gibson, added: “As the 20th anniversary of the centre opening approaches, it seems a fitting tribute to the hard work and dedication of the staff and service users to extend the building.”

If you’re interested in an IT, Health & Wellbeing or Life Skills course, please contact the centre on 028 87727648.