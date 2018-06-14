Homes left without power and roads blocked as Storm Hector sweeps Mid Ulster

Police are warning motorists to exercise care on the roads as Storm Hector sweeps through the Mid Ulster district.

The high winds have closed a number of roads with fallen branches and trees.

Householders have also been left without power in parts of the district.

Northern Ireland Electricity engineers are currently dealing with a number of faults in the Cookstown, Magherafelt and Maghera areas.

The following roads were closed but may now have reopened:

Aughrim Road, Magherafelt

Draperstown Road, Magherafelt

Derrynoyd Road, Draperstown

Tobermore Road, Draperstown

Springhill Road, Moneymore, near Springhill House

Glenshane Road, near Magherafelt

Kilrea Road, Upperlands near Mullaghbrack Road junction

Main Street, Upperlands, and

Sandholes Road, Cookstown.

The Tullycullion Road between Donaghmore and A29 Cookstown Road was closed due to a fallen tree.

The strong winds are expected to ease later today.