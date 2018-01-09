Honour for lifeboat founder

The epitome of selflessness, Paddy Prunty has donated decades of his life to help save others and now is to be honoured by Queen Elizabeth.

Mr Prunty, a honorary member of Lough Neagh Rescue Service, is to receive a British Empire Medal (BEM) for his services to the organisation he helped to found.

Born and reared in Portadown, Paddy spent most of his life in Lurgan and started working with the legacy Craigavon Borough Council aged just 19.

Working as a watersports instructor he went on to manage the Waterside Hostel which was a residential activity centre hosting cross community events for young people.

Indeed he is still is involved with it on a voluntary basis. Now the Bushcraft Centre at Oxford Island, he helps teach navigation and first aid.

However it was in 1989 when a dreadful tragedy resulted in the creation of Lough Neagh Rescue. David Gray Junior had been returning late on a daytrip from Kinnego Marina to Ballyronan with three friends when their vessel ran out of fuel and sank in the middle of the lough.

That night, three survivors were rescued by Paddy, who was Kinnego harbour master and Kinnego boat yard owner Billy Mullen, following a midnight phone call from the RUC in Lurgan, who had received a mobile phone call from the sinking vessel. Following the death of his only son, the late David Gray Snr formed Lough Neagh Rescue along with Paddy and Billy - in order that other families might not suffer the same awful loss.

“This is a great honour not for me but for everyone at Lough Neagh Rescue, from the founders, especially the late David Gray who was our first patron and also our past patron Eric McKinley,” said Paddy.

He also praised his former employers Craigavon Borough Council for their great support since setting up the voluntary organisation.

A former coastguard, Paddy said the highlights of his time with the group is setting up both the Ardboe and Antrim stations of Lough Neagh Rescue as well as the Kinnego station.

“All those involved in Lough Neagh Rescue, past and present, deserve this honour,” said Paddy.