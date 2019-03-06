Hospitality awards for local businesses

Four local businesses have been named amongst the Top 100 Hospitality Businesses in Northern Ireland for 2019.

Highly regarded Dungannon-based pubs Hagan’s Bar & Bar Bella, and McAleer’s Bar retained their spot on this year’s list, while the Auction Rooms in Moy and Brewer’s House in Donaghmore also retained their places.

Pictured L-R Brian O'Driscoll, Brian McAnenly, Auction Rooms, Moy and Richard McCluskey, Bacardi Brown-Forman at Hospitality Ulster's Top 100 Hospitality Business Awards at Titanic Belfast. Picture by Kelvin Boyes/Darren Kidd, Press Eye.

The local businesses were announced as winners at Hospitality Ulster’s second annual Top 100 Hospitality Business Awards at Titanic Belfast recently.

Hospitality Ulster’s Top 100 Hospitality Businesses shines the spotlight on Northern Ireland hospitality at its best.

The prestigious ceremony was hosted by acclaimed stand-up comedian Colm O’Regan and attended by a number of VIP guests including former Ireland rugby captain, Brian O’Driscoll and sports pundit, Adrian Logan.

The awards were presented in alphabetical order on the night, with each winner receiving equal recognition for their role in driving forward industry standards.

As part of Wednesday’s event, the 100 winners were also placed into a prize draw to win a range of incredible prizes.

A place on a Mini MBA course at Queen’s University Belfast (sponsored by Queen’s University) was won by Hagan’s Bar & Bar Bella.

Mark Stewart, chair of Hospitality Ulster, said: “We’re delighted to shine the spotlight on the top hospitality businesses throughout Northern Ireland for a second year.

“The Top 100 Hospitality Businesses are venues that continually go the extra mile to provide first-class hospitality and customer service, from pubs to nightclubs, restaurants to hotels.

“We have so many businesses at the top of their game here in Northern Ireland and we would like to congratulate all of our winners again on making it to the Top 100.”

Hospitality Ulster’s Top 100 Hospitality Business Awards are the only industry recognised awards.

The full Hospitality Ulster Top 100 can be viewed online at www.Top100NI.com