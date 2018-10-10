Huge fashion extravaganza success at Heels on The Hill

Autumn colours were on show as over 250 fashionistas gathered at Mid Ulster District Council’s popular fashion event, Heels on The Hill, which returned in style for its seventh year.

The Dungannon style extravaganza, organised by the Council in partnership with Style Academy, saw Joanne Salley (the former Miss NI from Dungannon) taking on MC duties at the event which featured the latest autumn/winter collections from 14 retailers in Dungannon offering a mixture of independent and high-street fashion sure to suit all styles, tastes and budgets! This year, the catwalk also showcased children’s wear along with the latest ladies and gents fashions.

Autumn colours and style on show at Hill of The O'Neill and Ranfurly House.

Guests were greeted with a complimentary drinks reception, and received a Discover Dungannon shopping bag packed full of freebies, goodies and discount vouchers from participating retailers.

Catwalk stars of the future make their debut in Dungannon, as the young ones show off their own style.

Enjoying the buzz as Heels on The Hill fashion catwalk show gets underway, showcasing the best of autumn/winter 2018 season fashions for sale in Dungannon's high street retailers and indie fashion boutiques.

Red carpet arrivals at this year's Heels on the Hill, held at Hill of The O'Neill and Ranfurly House.

