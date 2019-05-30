Hundreds welcome Samuel to their church

The Dungannon Independent Methodist was filled to capacity when around 400 people gathered to welcome Mr. Samuel Patterson from Cookstown as their new assistant Pastor.

Many family, friends and neighbours had travelled from across the province to be present at this special occasion.

Rev. Robert Maxwell, minister of Dungannon Independent Methodist Church pictured with the new Assistant Pastor, Samuel Patterson

After the singing of the opening hymn of praise Samuel’s father, Rev. Malcolm Patterson opened the service in prayer.

Rev. Maxwell minister of the church welcomed all who were present at the service and spoke of how God had led the oversight of the congregation to offer the charge of assistant pastor to Samuel. He said that he was delighted that Samuel had accepted the call and looked forward to working with him in the future.

Samuel gave a detailed account as to how the Lord had saved him some years ago. He spoke of his time spent in Papua New Guinea and how God called him into full time service. In 2015 he trained for two years in the Faith Mission Bible College (Edinburgh), followed by almost two years working with the Faith Mission mostly in the Ballymena district. After much prayer he had decided to accept the call as the assistant Pastor and asked the congregation to be patient and forgiving of him in this new charge.

Mr. Noel McClintock (Faith Mission) shared in the service how Samuel had a great love for the Lord and the Lord’s work. He went on to say that while Samuel was in training he had watched him develop spiritually and had always seen how as a young man who had gifted leadership qualities and was willing to learn. He wished Samuel God’s richest blessing and assured him of his constant prayers in the future.

The chairman of the meeting Rev. Robert Maxwell read a letter from Dr. Alec Passmore from England. He referred to the happy memories he had of several times spent amongst the Dungannon congregation in years past and of knowing Samuel since he was a child. He referred to Samuel as a very spiritual and gifted young man and felt that he was Gods man to take up this post amongst the Dungannon congregation. Dr. Passmore has been a friend of the Patterson family for many years having stayed with the family on several occasions when he was conducting Gospel campaigns in the Cookstown Church.

Rev. Philip Johnston from Omagh led the commissioning prayer. Mr. Gordon Quinn sang two very appropriate messages for the occasion.

The guest speaker was Rev. Raymond Moore from Irvinestown who brought a very challenging message from the Word of God reminding all of the fact, “that we have only one life to live” and how important it is to give God our best. The organist and pianist were Mrs. Eileen Hamilton and Mr. David Kerr. Rev. Maxwell closed the proceedings in prayer. This was followed by a sumptuous supper which was provided for all.

