Hunger strike wreath laying ceremony in Bellaghy

Sinn Féin will host their annual wreath laying ceremony at the graveside of Óglach Thomas McElwee on Sunday at 11.30am at St Mary’s Churchyard, Bellaghy.

This year’s commemorative event will mark the 37th anniversary of his death after 62 days on hunger strike.

Mid Ulster MLA Ian Milne said: “Thomas and his fellow hunger strikers have propelled us towards national freedom.

“They did this at a terrible cost. The cost of their own lives.

“The hunger strike of 1981 was a watershed protest in our history. Five of the hunger strikers came from County Derry.

“Our commemoration on Sunday like the massive mobilisaton over the weekend just past for the National Hunger Strike Commemorative March which was held in Castlewellen, County Down, means they shall never be forgotten.”