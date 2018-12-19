Important safety messages to children

NI Water and their contractors Dawson-WAM, who are working on a £7.5m upgrade of Dungannon Wastewater Treatment Works (WwTW), have visited a local afterschool club to deliver key messages about site safety and the importance of water.

Construction giant, Ivor Goodsite (aka Brian Kelly) who’s overseeing work at the NI Water project off Moygashel Lane, took a break from his day job to highlight the dangers of building sites to children at the nearby Kids & Bibs Afterschool club.

Ivor said: “Many of these children can see our huge cranes as they come to after school every day. I was delighted to come along with NI Water to talk to the children about the positive aspects of working in the construction industry, but also importantly, to make sure they are aware of the dangers of playing in or near construction sites or machinery.”

Christine McAllister, NI Water’s Project Communications Manager added: “NI Water are always keen to spread the ‘play safe, stay safe’ message within local communities, especially where we are carrying out significant programmes of work like the current investment at Dungannon WwTW. We were delighted to have Ivor along with us to Kids and Bibs Afterschool to reinforce the safety message in a relaxed and fun way – he certainly made an impression with all the children!

“The visit was a great opportunity for NI Water to also talk about the importance of water and the little measures everyone can take to save water. I’d like to say a huge thank you to Lynda Courtney and staff of Kids and Bibs and to the afterschool children who listened so attentively and impressed us with their knowledge on the use of water!”

The current phase of upgrade work at Dungannon WwTW – which is due to be commissioned in spring 2019 - includes the installation of a state-of-the art treatment process known as Nereda®. Developed in the Netherlands, this revolutionary technology offers a low-energy solution for the treatment of both domestic and industrial wastewater. The addition of this process at Dungannon will mean that the works will be able to cope with its increasing current demand and maintain regulatory compliance.

For further information, please contact NI Water’s Press Office on 02890 354710 or email press.office@niwater.com