‘Important step’ for Coalisland Public Realm scheme

A proposed £2.75M public realm scheme in Coalisland has taken another step forward after planning permission was granted for the development.

Plans for the scheme, which includes new footways, parking and loading bays, stone kerbing, street furniture and tree planting, as well as improved lighting and drainage, were given the green light at a meeting of Mid Ulster District Council’s Planning Committee on Tuesday.

The designs were subject to public consultation in May 2018 and include a new one-way system on Main Street, Coalisland, with widened footpaths, to help improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety.

Speaking after the approval was given, Chair of the Planning Committee, Councillor Cáthal Mallaghan, said: “This is an important scheme for Coalisland, which aims to create a safe, high quality and pedestrian-friendly environment which also improves traffic flowing and parking.”

The scheme is subject to funding from the Department for Communities (DfC) and will progress once a funding allocation is confirmed.