Incident room opened to encourage teenage witnesses to Saint Patrick's Day disco tragedy to speak

Detectives from the PSNI Major Investigation Team (MIT) have this morning opened a dedicated room at Burnavon Arts Centre, Cookstown to facilitate witnesses to come forward.

The dedicated room has been set up to investigate the deaths of Connor Currie, Lauren Bullock and Morgan Barnard at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown.

A group of young teenage girls escorted by their families leave floral tributes at the entrance of The Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown Co. Tyrone were three teenagers died on the evening on St Patrick's

It opens today from 10am to 10pm.

Detective Superintendent Richard Campbell said: “I would ask witnesses to this incident who have not yet spoken to police to come and talk to us.

“I can understand that there may be some reluctance to come and speak to police if you are underage, but please do not be concerned. We are investigating the deaths of three young people – that is our focus.”

“If you have video footage on your phone I would ask that you please bring it with you, as we have the ability to download it. This footage could prove vital to our investigation.”

Greenvale Hotel

In the post on PSNI Facebook officers advise teenagers who were present: "Please do not post any videos or photographs online" and "Please keep comments on this post sensitive".