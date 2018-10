Investigations are taking place after the sudden death of a woman in her 20's at a house.

The young woman died in a house in the Coolnafranky area of Cookstown, Co Tyrone yesterday.

A PSNI spokesman said: "A post mortem is due to be carried out. There are no further details at this stage."

UUP Councillor Trevor Wilson said the death had "shocked and saddened the local community".

"I want to express my deepest sympathy to the woman's family at this very difficult time".