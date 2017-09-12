Irish language classes for all levels resume for Autumn

The Clogher Valley and South Tyrone Irish Language group have launched their Autumn/Winter schedule of events.

The group, which was established in January 2016 to make the Irish language accessible, are looking forward to the events which will kick off on Wednesday, September 20 with Irish Classes for all levels.

Classes will be held in St. Ciaran’s College, Ballygawley with levels available for new learners and more experienced learners.

“The classes have been very well attended and have inspired many others to undertake further study of languages, which we are delighted with,” said Martin Gormley, Committee Member of the Group.

“We are looking forward to welcome returning and new learners of the language.

“Concessions will be available for senior citizens and for families, we believe in making the language accessible for all and we would love to see people learn Irish.”

If you wish to find further information about Pobal an Ghleanna, you can find the group on Facebook and Twitter @PobalanGhleanna or alternatively email the group @pobalanaghleanna@gmail.com or call 07818885012.

* Are you having a community event? Would you like to see it feature in the Tyrone Times?

Then getting in touch couldn’t be easier.

Simply email your story and photographs to news@tyronetimes.co.uk

Or you can get in contact with us via our Facebook page or through a DM on our Twitter account.