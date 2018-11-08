Irish language road sign vandalised

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has slammed those responsible for vandalising Irish language road signage at Fivemiletown.

The Fermanagh & South Tyrone MLA said: “This attack in Fivemiletown is the latest in a series of attacks on Irish language road signs across South Tyrone in recent months.

“There is no excuse for this type of vandalism and it cannot be tolerated.

“Unfortunately, this is indicative of the attitude of some in society who show a complete disregard and lack of respect for the Irish identity and further focus the need for protection of Irish Language rights through legislation.

"Signage is often subject to a rigorous community process prior to erection, therefore, these attacks fly in the face of people's consent.

“The vandalism of this sign and others in the borough forms part of a campaign of intolerance against the Irish language in recent months in the area and should be condemned by all.

“I have reported this attack to the PSNI and I am appealing to anyone with information to bring it forward so those responsible can be held to account for these disgraceful crimes.”