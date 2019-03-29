Join Barry’s Fire and Glass Walk?

Menarys and their sister company Tempest will be fighting flames as they support Dungannon man Barry Williamson in his latest fundraising venture.

On April 6, Barry will be hosting a ‘Fire and Glass Walk’ fundraiser in Tandragee Primary School to support local charity Leukaemia and Lymphoma NI.

In 2016 Barry sadly lost his beloved wife Alison to a rare form of blood cancer, to honour her memory, Barry, his children Mya and Rhys and other friends and family members have been rallying to support vital blood cancer research.

With three people in Northern Ireland diagnosed with blood cancer each day this disease is affecting many families all over the country.

Leukaemia and Lymphoma NI is the only charity solely dedicated to blood cancer research that aims to improve outcomes and quality of life for patients here and all over the world.

Speaking about the support for the event, Menarys Managing Director, Stephen McCammon said: “During 2018 my Dad and our Chairman, Brian McCammon, passed away as a result of acute myeloid leukaemia.

“Until that point I had very little awareness of blood cancer. I now have an understanding of how vital the work carried out locally by Leukaemia and Lymphoma NI is in both research and education.

“We are delighted to support Barry’s event for such a worthy cause.”

If you would like to face your fears and take on the mental challenge of walking on fire and glass just visit www.llni.co.uk for more information or to registration.

Each participant is required to register in advance and raise £50 in sponsorship, ages 12 and up welcomed. Spectators will be made very welcome.