Join the ‘Magical Xmas Kingdom’ in Dungannon

Dungannon will once again be immersed in festive cheer when the ‘Magical Christmas Kingdom’ returns to Hill of The O’Neill and Ranfurly House on November 24 and 25.

The lights switch on in the town centre will take place on Saturday 24 as part of the magical weekend.

Ranfurly House, at the heart of the town centre, is to be the gateway to the Magical Kingdom. The event, organised by Mid Ulster District Council, will again host an array of Christmas activities including all the favourites – arts and crafts, face painting, balloon modelling, jump jiggle and jive and much more.

The Hill will again be transformed into a Magical Christmas Grotto experience. Embark on a fulfilled journey making memories with the family as you toast marshmallows on an open fire, write letters to Santa Claus and test the naughty or nice machine. Children can also visit ‘Santa’s Christmas Stables’ where they will come face-to-face with Santa’s reindeers and other friendly animals before travelling through the magical realms on their journey to meet the man himself, Santa, in his cosy grotto.

The switch on event kicks-off on the Saturday from 5.30pm in the town centre with school choirs setting the scene and getting everyone in the festive spirit. Local band The Bellas will then take over and belt out some Christmas favourites before Santa arrives to illuminate the town at 6.30pm. There will be plenty of entertainment to keep kids amused during the switch on including face painting, special walkabout characters- including the Ice King and Queen and all your favourite superheroes and princesses – to name only a few.

After the town centre is lit up for Christmas, the Hill will come alive with magical fun activities for all the family including festive tunes from Dungannon Silver Band.

The fun and festive cheer continues on Sunday 25 when the Magical Christmas Kingdom reopens from 1pm - 4.30pm. Visit Santa in his grotto, come see the animals in their stables, enjoy funfair rides, make your own reindeer food, face painting, arts and crafts, magic shows and much more.

Coalisland Silver Band will ensure the yuletide cheer continues in the town centre by performing festive tunes around the newly-illuminated Christmas tree from 1.30pm-3.30pm.

Deputy Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Cllr Frances Burton said: “The Magical Christmas Kingdom has proved to be a huge hit in Dungannon over the last two years and I have no doubt that level of success will be replicated again this year.

“It’s the perfect opportunity to showcase not only the fantastic facilities we have at Ranfurly House and the Hill of the O’Neill but also all that Dungannon town centre has to offer. Come Discover Dungannon this Christmas.”

From Saturday, November 24 for a six week period car parking charges in off street pay and display car parks will be reduced to 10p for the first three hours.

For more information on events and the programme call 028 8772 8600 or visit www.midulstercouncil.org/christmas.