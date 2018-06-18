Juveniles taken to hospital after falling off tractor

Two juveniles were injured after they fell off a tractor in the Tyrone village of Coagh, it has emerged.

According to the PSNI the tractor was being driven by a third juvenile.

Paramedics and two ambulances also attended the incident on Sunday afternoon.

"Both sustained injuries significant enough that they required transfer by ambulance to hospital," said police.

"The tractor should not have been on the road and should not have been carrying passengers. This could have been a whole lot worse.

"The driver has been dealt with for quite a range of offences with a file being forwarded to the PPS for prosecution."