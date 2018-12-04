Large crowds turn out for Coalisland switch on event!

Almost 2,000 people attended the Christmas Lights Switch On in Coalisland at the weekend.

The event, which was organised by Mid Ulster District Council and the local community, took place at the Cornmill Centre on Sunday, December 2.

Everyone enjoyed the Coalisland Christmas Lights Switch on at the weekend.

The day had something for everyone with the Na Fianna Craft Fayre at the Parochial Centre, and free family entertainment outside the Cornmill Centre including face painting, balloon modelling and walkabout characters, including the Dame from Craic Theatre’s pantomime Aladdin.

DJ Marty Lowe, local artists Brian Mills and Declan McGrath and a performance from CRAIC Theatre ensured the crowds were musically entertained throughout the day and Santa in his cosy corner was a big hit with children.

Chair of the Council, Councillor Sean McPeake then joined Santa on stage and illuminated the town for Christmas.

Christmas is now well and truly underway in Coalisland!

All smiles at the Coalisland Christmas Lights Switch On

More pictures in this week’s paper!