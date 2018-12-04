Libraries announces Christmas opening

Libraries NI has announced Christmas opening hours which will take effect from Saturday, December 22 until Tuesday, January 1 2019.

Customers use libraries differently over the Christmas period and seasonal opening hours have been developed to take account of this.

All libraries will be closed from Monday, December 24 – Wednesday 26 inclusive and on Tuesday, January 1.

There will be no mobile library service from Saturday, December 22 until Saturday, January 1 inclusive.

Most libraries will be closed on Saturday, December 22 and also from Thursday 27 until Tuesday, January 1 inclusive however Dungannon and Omagh will open during this period but will close at 5pm on Thursday, december 27 and Friday 28 and at 4pm on Monday, December 31.

To check opening hours of your local library please visit www.librariesni.org.uk, you can also access our online library throughout the holiday period for book renewals, eBooks and eMagazines.