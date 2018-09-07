Library celebrates Good Relations Week

Libraries NI has announced an exciting programme of events to celebrate this year’s Good Relations Week, which will run from Monday 17 – Sunday 23 September.

The theme for this year’s week is “Then, Now...Next?” to reflect the mood of the year so far. April marked the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement so it has already been a time of reflection and stock-taking.

Following an ongoing research project between Nottingham Trent University (NTU) and Ulster Museum, Dungannon Library will host the ‘Voices of 68’ exhibition which focuses on significant political and social occurrences in Northern Ireland between 1965 and 1972, and how these events have been portrayed 50 years on.

Karen Logan, Project Curator with National Museums NI (NMNI), will discuss the research that NMNI and Nottingham Trent University gathered as part of this project and the accompanying exhibitions during a ‘Voices of 68’ Curator Talk on 18 September at 11:00am.

Dungannon Library in partnership with Good Relations Department – Mid Ulster Council will host a Community Relations and International Peace Day event ‘Mid Ulster Clergy Together’ which will include readings, music, ethnic food and refreshments throughout the event which runs from 2:00pm – 4:00pm on 21 September.

Good Relations Week supports the Northern Ireland Executive’s Together: Building a United Community (T:BUC) strategy and sees government departments, community groups, local councils, charitable organisations and authorities alongside libraries, host over 180 events across Northern Ireland.

For further details of the events taking place in Dungannon Library, contact the library on 028 8772 2952 or visit the Libraries NI website www.librariesni.org.uk for full event information.

For more information about other events happening in your area, visit goodrelationsweek.com.