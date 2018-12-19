Lilac cancer charity benefits from Business Awards

Almost £6,000 was raised at the recent Mid Ulster Mail and Tyrone Times Mid Ulster Business Awards for locally-based charity Lilac which supports people with cancer.

A total of £5,657.20 was raised on the night for the nominated charity, with £2,057 raised from envelopes on the tables on the awards evening; £1,000 bid on a family holiday and £100 on a Ryan Farqhuar print. A further £2,557.20 came from a Silent Auction.

The eighth annual awards ceremony took place in Corick House Hotel and Spa, Clogher.

Margaret Campbell, from Lilac, said they would put the money to good use helping people in the Mid Ulster area suffering with the disease.

“We are thrilled at receiving the donation and would like to thank everyone who contributed,” she said.

“We are also grateful to receive donations and our shops are there to enable the public to contribute.

“All the money will be used in the local area.”

Lilac has shops in Cookstown, Coalisland and Dungannon, providing it with a vital source of income to fund services.