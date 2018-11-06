Local firms face worrying future

‘It’s time for details - not dilemmas’ was the message from Dominic Watkins, Global Head of Food Group for legal business, DWF.

Speaking at a seminar in Belfast he gave the leaders of over 100 of NI’s top food and drink organisations, including leading packaging company, Greiner Packaging in Dungannon, a legal overview of Brexit’s potential impact on the sector.

Covering some of the biggest issues which could impact on growth such as labour shortages, tariffs, and trade deal scenarios Mr Watkinse said: “Brexit is a tangled web and there are a multitude of implications for businesses to consider. The NI economy, particularly the food and drink sector, faces a challenging and uncertain future until a deal is reached.

“Businesses can and should take action to ensure they are in the best possible position for any period of instability. They can review processes, identify priorities including opportunities and threats and prepare for the worst while hoping for the best, until there is clarity on the road ahead.”

Philip Woolsey of Greiner Packaging which creates packaging like plastic cups and lids praised the seminar.

Chaired by BBC journalist Wendy Austin, other speakers included NIFDA Chief Executive, Michael Bell, Tina McKenzie, MD of Staffline Group, and employment law expert, Gerry Ward of DWF.