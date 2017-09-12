Local student in line for top STEM award

A County Tyrone student, who won a prestigious national bursary to develop his STEM skills, has successfully completed work experience with leading global ICT solutions provider Fujitsu.

Nathan Gormley, along with two other Northern Ireland students, is now in line to receive a CREST Award from the British Science Association in recognition of his achievements.

Along with colleagues Martina Smichova and Siobhan Silas, Nathan was awarded a ‘Nuffield Research Placement’ from the Nuffield Foundation – an organisation which provides students with the opportunity to shadow professional scientists, engineers and mathematicians.

They secured a place working alongside top IT experts at Fujitsu where they gained key insights on the latest ICT trends and advancements, as well as hands-on practical experience and career advice.

Congratulating the students, Sinead Dillon at Fujitsu said; “We were delighted to welcome Nathan, Siobhan, and Martina to Fujitsu where their enthusiasm for innovation, problem solving and technology shone through.

“Supporting the next generation of ICT leaders is incredibly important to Fujitsu.

“From work placement opportunities and coding workshops to apprenticeship programmes and graduate schemes, we aim to nurture an interest in STEM and help equip young people for a career in the fast-paced and ever-evolving world of ICT.”

