Locals nominated for Makeup and Beauty awards

Three local businesses and personalities have been nominated in the prestigious Northern Ireland’s first Makeup and Beauty Awards on Sunday, April 7.

Nominations from the public have been received with the aim to recognise and applaud a new class of quality talent in Northern Ireland, celebrating the success and exemplary work within this thriving creative industry.

Clogher’s Corrick House Hotel and Spa is up for the ‘Hotel Spa and Wellness’ Award, while Cookstown’s Doll Face is up for ‘Makeup Studio of the Year’ and Coalisland blogger and entrepreneur Roisin Doherty is nominated in both the ‘Online Influencer of the Year’ category and the ‘Best Customer Service’ category for her business, Rosin Doherty Salons.

The Makeup and Beauty Awards wants to shed light on those creatives who work tirelessly behind the scenes, honouring the work of those in the forgotten sectors, including makeup artistry, beauticians, online influencers, nail technicians and much more.

The Awards will be hosted by Apprentice star Grainne McCoy, along with legendary Belfast Drag Queen Lady Portia and will be taking place in the iconic Titanic Building, Belfast.

The decadent black-tie awards will include a red-carpet champagne reception, formal dinner, awards ceremony and afterparty with an appearance from the popular Sugartown Road Band.

Grainne explained: “We’ve had huge growth across Ireland in recent years, and there just isn’t enough opportunity for them to be recognised and acknowledged. There’s an abundance of talented creatives not being recognised in the NI Makeup and Beauty Community and I wanted to shine a light on those people. The Makeup and Beauty industry is at its peak now. Professional work is often celebrated, but without recognition in the form awards. This is something that I am passionate about transforming – we need to ensure these artists and creatives are celebrated, just like those in other industries would be.”

Tickets the Makeup and Beauty Awards 2019 are now available at www.makeupandbeautyawards.com/