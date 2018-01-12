Locals urged to raise money by walking Camino de Santiago

The Southern Area Hospice Fundraising Group is encouraging local people to take on the Camino de Santiago this year,

The group raises money for the Southern Area Hospice, which provides services for patients in the Southern Health area, including Dungannon.

Described by a participant who took part last year as “an amazing life changing experience in every way” the Camino is a once in a lifetime experience that is walked by thousands of people each year for many different reasons. Taking place from Saturday May 26 – Saturday June 2, the group will walk along the final leg of the French Way covering 112km in six days starting in Sarria and finishing in the spectacular destination of Santiago de Compostela.

Community Fundraising Officer for the Southern Area Hospice Denise Doyle commented: “The Camino gives people something back as well as raising an amazing amount of money for the Southern Area Hospice and we hope we can give people an experience to remember whilst supporting the Hospice fundraising efforts.”

For information contact Denise in Fundraising on 028 3025 1333 or email doyled@southernareahospiceservices.org.