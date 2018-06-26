Long Service Awards for Moy Park staff

A number of employees from Moy Park’s Dungannon site, who together have a combined 90 years working with the company, have been recognised at the firm’s annual ‘Long Service Awards’ evening.

Andrea Bradley who has been with Moy Park for a staggering 40 years, along with Yvonne Maguire and Christine Robinson who have worked at the company for 25 years, were recognised at the special awards ceremony.

Moy Park Dungannon team member Andrea Bradley, who has been with Moy Park for 40 years, pictured with Moy Park President Chris Kirke.

The event at Armagh City Hotel was attended by colleagues as well as family and friends.

Over 20 team members from across Moy Park’s Northern Ireland sites were congratulated on having reached landmark anniversary of continued service with the leading food company.

Presenting colleagues with their Long Service Award certificates, Moy Park’s President Chris Kirke said he was absolutely delighted especially because the company was also celebrating its 75th year in business.

He continued: “This year’s Long Service Awards are particularly special, as Moy Park celebrates 75 years in business and the individuals whose dedication and teamwork has built the company into the successful and sustainable business it is today.

“I offer my congratulations to all those recognised at the awards and thank them for continuing to contribute their experience and expertise to the company.”