Lottery funding for people with learning disabilities in Mid Ulster

People with learning disabilities in Cookstown and Magherafelt are learning new skills and improving their confidence, thanks to National Lottery funding.

Triangle Housing Association has been awarded a £198,203 grant from The National Lottery Community Fund (formally Big Lottery Fund).

The group provides housing for families and people with a range of disabilities and support needs.

They are using the funding over three years for staff costs and training for Triangle’s accommodation projects, special educational needs school pupils, and community groups in areas including Cookstown and Magherafelt.

The project, which is called Brilliantly Me, includes Train the Trainer sessions so learning can be shared, sensory storytelling skills, and singing using Makaton, which is a form of sign language.

The project will form a Makaton choir to perform in community venues.

They will also hold a celebration event to recognise the work of everyone involved.

Leanne McCafferty, Triangle Housing Participation and Engagement Manager said she was looking forward to the project.

“I’m really excited about our Brilliantly Me project, which is promoting positive well-being for people with learning disabilities,” she said.

“ We’ll provide an opportunity for member’s strengths to shine and create a ripple of positivity throughout their communities.

“We’re helping people to build their confidence, make positive changes in their lives and be their best selves, brilliantly.”

Kate Beggs, who was recently appointed as The National Lottery Community Fund Northern Ireland Director, said it will help lottery players to see where their money goes when they buy a ticket. I am delighted to announce these grants in my new role and under our new name, which we hope will help National Lottery players to better understand the difference they make when they buy a ticket,” she said.

“It’s lovely to see National Lottery money being used by people who are taking the lead in developing great ideas to help their communities thrive.

“I want to say thanks to all the National Lottery players who have helped make this possible.”

Application forms and guidance notes are available to download at www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk.

For more details call us on 028 9055 1455, or e-mail us at enquiries.ni@tnlcommunityfund.org.uk.