Lough Partnership looking forward to tourism boost

Lough Neagh Partnership has welcomed local and national television programmes featuring the largest freshwater lake in Britain.

Spokesperson Gerry Darby said: “We’ve been thrilled to work with local and national television companies to facilitate visits to Lough Neagh to showcase its unique heritage to television viewers across Ireland and the United Kingdom.

“And we’re looking forward to welcoming new visitors to our shores as a result.”

Getaways featured the lough and Heaney Homeplace on Monday on BBC NI following a debut on RTE last week.

And Michael Portillo will be exploring the lough on foot and by boat as he visits the area as part of his ‘Great British Railway Journeys’ for BBC.