Lumarina set to light up Ballyronan Marina

Lumarina, the family friendly, fun filled, free event at Ballyronan Marina is back on Friday 17th and Saturday 18th August.

This annual spectacular illumination has gained a reputation for amazing entertainment, with the picturesque backdrop of the Lough providing a unique atmosphere at this family themed event.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Sean McPeake encouraged residents and visitors alike to join in this very special event, saying, “Free family events like these provide an opportunity to shine a light on the great outdoor spaces across Mid Ulster such as the award winning blue flag Ballyronan Marina, on the tranquil shores of Lough Neagh, that provide perfect places for relaxation, rest and a memorable family day out.”

On Friday 17th August, from 6pm – 10pm, Mid Ulster District Council will shine a light on the beauty of the Lough, as the Marina provides the backdrop for an evening of music and entertainment with the grand finale fireworks spectacular taking place at 9.45pm.

With fire performers, shoreline illuminations, a fun fair, children’s activities and food stalls, you can drink in the views from the Marina as dusk turns to night skies, to a live music soundtrack provided by popular local band, The Bellas.

The fun continues on the shores of Lough Neagh on Saturday afternoon (18th August) from 2pm – 6pm, with a pirate and princess party including face painting, balloon modelling, arts and crafts, pirate and princess characters and a treasure hunt with the musical entertainment being provided by DJ Glackin.