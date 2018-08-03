Maghera Agri Show gets new field

Maghera Agri Show and Country Fayre is being held this year on the new show field at 66 Tirkane Road, Maghera by kind permission of Mr George McKee.

The event, which takes place on Saturday (August 4), will be much bigger this year with the introduction of horse, pony and sheep showing classes.

Maghera Agri Show and Country Fayre attracts large crowds from across Northern Ireland. And, hopefully, the good spell of weather will continue for the show.

The Working Hunter horse classes have a total prize fund of £500.

Additional classes are for the schools and there is a revised schedule for the Home Produce and Horticultural sections. All vintage entries will be entered into a raffle, the prize fund being £150, this will take place at 3.30pm on show day.

Lots of activities for all the family include train rides, bouncy castle and slides, falconry, archery, Large Vintage Section for cars, tractors stationary engines etc, poteen making, home baking, spinning/weaving, blacksmiths display, cartwright/saddlery making display, farming themes from the 50’s and much more.

Entertainment is by Patterson Band from Cloughmills, music and dancing by Irish, Scottish and Hip-Hop groups.

A number of musicians from Curragh Silver Band will be in attendance during the day.

A large number of indoor and outdoor stalls have entered these include Arts and Crafts, Home Baking, Forging, Saddlery making, Floral art with demonstration and many more exciting exhibits.

Please come along and support what promises to be an educational and interesting day.

The organisers also need volunteers to help on the day so please let them know as soon as possible if you can help by contacting the Heritage Centre on telephone number 028 7954 9835.

There is ample parking in the show field, admission £5 per adult with accompanied children free.

It looks like an exciting day of events and entertainment has been lined up for all sections of the community on Saturday. The Country Show and Fayre starts at 8 am, so get there early if you want to get a good position to soak up the atmosphere.

If you would like further details on what’s on, please telephone the organisers on 028 7954 9835.