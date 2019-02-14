Maghera twins join celebration

A Maghera mum has praised the work of TinyLife - Northern Ireland’s baby charity - for the excellent service they provide.

Gemma Monaghan, mum of twins Odhrán and Dáire, was taking part in a photo shoot marking the 30th anniversary of the charity with an already sold out gala dinner on Saturday, March 30, closing the celebrations.

Also attending the photo shoot were Gold sponsor Kenny’s and Silver sponsor Elave.

Headline sponsor, Kenny Bradley said, “We are both delighted and proud to be involved in the 30-year celebration for Tiny Life.

“The support that they have been able to give to families of the most vulnerable babies is priceless. Our sponsorship of the Gala party is a token of the appreciation, admiration and respect of all of those involved.”

Karen Johnston of Elave said: “We are delighted to have Approved By status from TinyLife for the Elave Baby skincare range and to be supporting this fantastic charity throughout their 30th anniversary year.

“Parents of premature babies already experience a lot of anxiety, so the last thing they need to worry about is what they are putting on their child’s skin.

“Knowing that a totally ‘free from’ range like Elave Baby is available can alleviate worry about what to use.”

Remembering how she benefited from TinyLife services when her twin boys were born, TinyLife mum, Gemma Monaghan said, “The boys arrived at 33 + 3 weeks on September 21 2018.

“Odhrán was 5lb 3oz and Dáire, 4lb 3oz. I was delighted to help promote the Tiny Life Gala as I will never forget how they helped me when the boys were in the neonatal unit.

“The loan of a breast pump was invaluable.

“But the service also gave me additional time to bond with the boys and I knew I was doing everything I could to give them the best start.”

Tickets for this fabulous four-course meal provided by silver sponsor Malone Lodge Hotel will include entertainment and a silent auction.

An additional £10 ticket on the night will enter participants into a very special jewellery promotion for one contemporary pearl statement piece kindly donated by Murrays Jewellers up for grabs. The pendant with a retail price of £450, in 18ct yellow gold, features a fabulous cultured pearl set with a 0.10ct round diamond.