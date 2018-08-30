Maghera writer signs major publishing deal

Maghera based Children’s author, Yvonne Fleming has signed an international publishing deal with leading publisher, Tiny Tree Children’s Books, with the first release, ‘Colin Cloud is Making Shapes’ now in the shops.

The worldwide deal offers Yvonne the opportunity to develop the already successful Weatherbies series, introducing her books to a new audience internationally.

The Weatherbies bring the weather to life and make learning fun using weather themed characters.

The books are aimed at children aged two to five, full of colour, easy to read and fun for both children and adults alike.

Not only bright, colourful and wonderfully quirky, but The Weatherbies’ environmentally and socially conscious message is incredibly important to all of us.

Yvonne’s story is unique, a mother and child-minder, Yvonne watched her vision come to life as her hobby of writing children’s books and creating ‘The Weatherbies’ became a reality, Yvonne has previously released two books independently and is currently working on the pilot TV episode with local animation company, Flickerpix.

Author, Yvonne Fleming said: “I am so excited and delighted to have signed a publishing deal with Tiny Tree Children’s Books. I’m overwhelmed at how well received my Weatherbies books have been.

“Things have kept moving forward since I self-published my first two books, “Sammy Sun is Coming Out To Play” and “Rosie Rainbows Recycling Day” last year.

“ Signing to Tiny Tree Children’s Books is the next step in my journey.”