Magherafelt charity shredding event

Magherafelt-based document storage and shredding specialist Box-it has teamed up with Victim Support NI, in a charity shredding event where you can bring along your documents and letters to have them shredded free of charge.

The event is taking place to raise awareness of scams and cybercrime and to highlight the importance of securely disposing of personal information.

Colin Thom, managing director of Box-it Ireland, said they were delighted to have the opportunity to support this event.

“Identity theft, cybercrime and scams are a threat to both individuals and businesses, but there are things you can do to help protect yourself,” said Mr Thom.

“Shredding physical documents containing personal or sensitive information will help mitigate your risk of this information falling into the wrong hands and this event provides a great opportunity for that – we’ll even securely dispose of it for you, free of charge.

“If you have boxes of old bank statements and bills that need to be disposed of, then don’t miss the charity shredding event, taking place at Mid-Ulster Council’s Magherafelt Office tomorrow (Friday).”

Victim Support NI is an independent charity which helps people affected by crime.

It offers a free and confidential service, whether or not a crime has been reported and regardless of how long ago the event took place.

The shredding event is taking place at Mid-Ulster Council’s Magherafelt Office, Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, between 12.00 and 2pm and everyone is welcome to come along and find out more information.