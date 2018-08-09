Magherafelt gears up for first ever music and entertainment festival

Hundreds are expected to attend the first ever Tafelta Festival, the ancient name for Magherafelt, which takes place in the town centre this weekend.

The music and entertainment event, which has been organised by Mid Ulster District Council in partnership with Magherafelt Town Centre Forum and local hospitality businesses, will see a selection of free family friendly entertainment in the town accompanied by entertainment in hospitality businesses throughout the weekend.

The idea for the festival came from the hospitality trade in the town following the success of last year’s Magherafelt Christmas Market.

From Monday 6 – Friday 10 August, an Orchestra of Change Makers Project will take place from 11am – 3pm at the Bridewell where young people aged 11 - 18 can get involved in performing, producing and choreographing a musical piece that will then be showcased in the Bridewell on Saturday, August 11 at 2pm.

The project is being facilitated by Beyond Skin and delivered by experienced tutors Raphael Frank and Nikolas Petsakos.

On Saturday free family entertainment will take place in the town centre from 12pm – 4pm including face painting, balloon modelling, street entertainment (including HipOps and Queen B and Honey B), and a street art workshop where children can experiment with graffiti and chalk art.

Drop in arts and craft workshops will also take place during the same time in Bank of Ireland. Sunday, August 12 will see a host of family entertainment including face painting, balloon modelling and special walkabouts by singing chefs circus jesters, take place at Meadowlane Shopping Centre from 1pm - 5pm.

Hospitality businesses taking part in the festival include: Mary’s Bar, Dorman’s Bar, Slims Healthy Kitchen, The Coachman, The Terrace, Ground, Brysons, The Flax, The Step Inn, Market Tavern and Meadowlane Shopping Centre.

A host of entertainment and promotions will take place in the establishments over the duration of the festival including musical and dance performances, a Farmer’s Market and special food and drink promotions.

Chair of Mid Ulster Council, Councillor Sean McPeake said, “I am delighted that the Council has worked closely with local hospitality businesses in Magherafelt to develop and deliver the first ever Tafelta Festival in the town.

“This is an excellent example of partnership working which will benefit the entire town and local community.”