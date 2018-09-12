Magherafelt Public Realm picks up top NILGA award

Magherafelt Public Realm Scheme won the Best Local Authority Design and Build Capital Project for Mid Ulster District Council at the 2018 NI Local Government Awards (NILGA).

The Council also came third for the Seamus Heaney Homeplace in the same category.

The NILGA awards attracted 78 entries from the 11 councils across nine public service categories.

NILGA president Councillor Dermot Curran said: “We’re almost a full electoral term on the big changes to local government. A huge amount of hard work and vision has gone into modernising councils for local communities, businesses and visitors - as well as meeting needs of wider government and civic society.

“As impact grows and performance improves right across our 11 councils, these awards are testimony to how local government is truly at the hub of developing locally designed solutions to local need, as well as planning for a sustainable future. They provide fantastic learning tools for councils, in an environment where every penny counts.”

Councillor Curran added that they could do things better by learning from the best.

“Excellence and efficiency are things that NILGA is passionate about, as reflected in the tremendous diversity from our membership across 78 submissions.

Awards were also won by Mid Ulster Council in the following: Best Enterprise Initiative By A Council, Mid Ulster Skills Forum.

Best Local Authority Community Planning Initiative, MUDU Community Planning Partnership.

Best Initiative By A Councillor/Councillor Group: Project - Hong Kong Trade Visit to Mid Ulster.

Best Local Authority Service Team: Maghera Leisure Centre Team.

Nominees were judged by an independent panel and the finalist councils in each category will be invited to Gala Awards Recognition Evening as the culmination of NILGA’s Flagship Annual Conference, ‘Building Sustainable Communities, Delivering a Better Northern Ireland for Everyone’ in Armagh City Hotel on October 11.

Association for Public Service Chief Executive, Paul O’Brien, said communities thrive with innovative, local services and after the period of transition, the new councils in Northern Ireland are exhibiting real evidence of world class work.

“Recognition in these awards is richly deserved and demonstrates a genuine commitment to delivering excellence,” he added.