Major resurfacing work in Cookstown this weekend

There's likely to be some traffic disruption in Cookstown this weekend as major carriageway resurfacing works takes place.

The Department for Infrastructure Roads are carrying out works at the junction of the A29 Moneymore Road/Morgans Hill Road/Lissan Road and Millburn Street in Cookstown on Saturday and Sunday.

To facilitate the work the department say it is necessary to close the double mini roundabouts at the top of Cookstown to through traffic on both days.

Moneymore bound traffic from the town centre will be diverted via: Coagh Street, Old Coagh Road, East Circular Road and Vice Versa. Cookstown Bound Traffic from the dual carriageway will be diverted by the C565 Muff Road, C565 Churchtown Road, C565 Drumgrass Road, B162 Lissan Road, Lissan Drive and vice versa.

The diversion routes will be fully signposted and there may be some slight delays to journeys.

"Local access will be facilitated, where possible, for anyone living along the section of the road where the contractor is working," a said a DFI spokesperson.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused but the works are now considered necessary before the onset of winter and we must take this opportunity now that utility works in the area are now complete."