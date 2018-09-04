Make a date with the Jersey Boys

This smash hit musical Jersey Boys comes to the Grand Opera House next week, having won 57 major awards worldwide, including the Olivier Award for Best New Musical.

Jersey Boys tells the true life story of four boys from the wrong side of the tracks who wrote their own songs, invented their own unique sound, and sold 100 million records worldwide.

Featuring hit after legendary hit including Beggin’, December 1963 (Oh What A Night), Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Walk Like A Man, Bye Bye Baby, Big Girls Don’t Cry and many more, Jersey Boys is a story full of heart and humour you will simply never forget.

Jersey Boys stars Michael Watson (Teatro, We Will Rock You, Shrek) as Frankie Valli, Simon Bailey (Phantom of the Opera) as Tommy De Vito, Declan Egan (The Book of Mormon) as Bob Gaudio and Lewis Griffiths (Dirty Dancing, Ghost, Legally Blonde) as Nick Massi.

Jersey Boys runs at The Grand Opera House, Belfast, from September 11 to 22.

For tickets, visit www.goh.co.uk