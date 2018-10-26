Man (22) dies in Bellaghy road crash

A young Draperstown man has died following yesterday's single vehicle road collision.

Police say 22-year-old Reece Kelly was pronounced ded at the scene while three other men were taken to hospital with one described as being in a critical condition.

The collision happened at Newferry Road, near Bellaghy, around 5pm on Thursday and the road was closed for a time.

The circumstances surrounding the collision are under investigation and officers have appealed to anyone who witnessed or who has dash-cam footage of the collision or who saw the black BMW car being driven in the area before the collision to contact them at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 931 25/10/18.

Sinn Féin MLA Ian Milne has expressed sympathy to the family and friends of Mr Kelly.

The Mid Ulster MLA said: “News of this crash has shocked the local community and my thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the young man who lost his life at this sad and difficult time.

"This terrible accident has also left several other people seriously injured and I wish them a full and speedy recovery. I have no doubt the local community will support the bereaved at this time.”