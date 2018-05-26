Man dies after car hits tree

A man in his thirties has died after the car he was driving struck a tree in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, May 26).

The collision happened in the Annesborough area of Lurgan.

Inspector Jonny Francey said: “It’s believed the man was the driver of a car which struck a tree on the Annesborough Road at around 2.30am this morning, Saturday 26 May. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision and the road remains closed at present.”